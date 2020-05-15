Their friendship started in kindergarten. They played together on the playgrounds. They danced together in dance studios. They hung out together on the volleyball and basketball courts, and the softball diamond.
But when they recently left the diamond after taking a picture in their uniforms one final time, one thought went through the head of Pomeroy senior pitcher Heidi Heyvelt: how she wished it wouldn’t have ended this way.
“You don’t know how much time you’ll have,” said Heytvelt, who played for the Pirates since she was an eighth-grader in 2016. “They say it goes by in a blink of an eye, and I took that for granted. I just thought I would have all the time in the world, but it goes by so, so fast. Have fun with your friends and try your very hardest because it’s not going to happen again.”
Heytvelt and her best friend, Alyssa Wolf, have formed the nucleus of what some could call a golden era in Pomeroy softball. They were a part of four teams that went to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association state tournament. The pair were on the Class 1B state championship team in 2017 as freshmen, when the Pirates went all the way through the winner’s bracket unscathed and beat Quilcene for the title. As eighth-graders, they were on the first Pomeroy team to make it to the state in the sport. The past two years, they were stalwarts on teams that placed fourth each time.
But now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, their dreams of qualifying with the Pirates for a unprecedented fifth consecutive season have been dashed.
In Washington, there are 17,773 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 983 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Thursday (these numbers typically lag a day behind). There are no confirmed cases in Garfield County, in which Pomeroy resides in.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 1,384,930 confirmed cases, with a total of 83,947 deaths (these numbers also typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 1,417,889, with a total of 85,906 deaths, as of 10:30 p.m. Pacific on Thursday.
It’s been hard on the two three-sport athletes — they also play volleyball and basketball — but it’s been just as hard on coach Jessica Nelson, who arrived at the school in 2013 and has been a part of a group that’s coached the two since they were in elementary school.
“These girls are very significant and close to my heart,” Nelson said. “So I felt really bad, but I did post a video (on Facebook). I basically said that you will look back on this and obviously, it will be a huge memory. You’ll never be able to forget this, but you will look back on this as something that you can learn from and something you can tell your kids or other people, ‘This is what I went through. This is how I became stronger from it.’
“And then the main thing that I wanted to tell the two seniors is that they can carry their craft into coaching, and I wanted to encourage them that they love this sport, they were very good at this sport, and then this thing happened. But it doesn’t mean that their life in softball has to be over. They can come back and coach the little ones, or coach at a high-school level and just continue on their legacy through teaching other people and other girls the craft that they have spent years perfecting. And to pass on that passion is an incredible feeling.”
The pair have been playing softball for as long as they can remember. They’ve been coached growing up by Nettie Severs (Heidi’s aunt), Lou Heytvelt (Heidi’s dad), Phil Rider and Greg Zaughns. Wolf and Heidi Heytvelt have taken the lessons they learned early and applied them when they started hanging around Nelson’s first softball team.
Nelson said the two would fetch balls and field grounders as sixth graders. Then they became managers in their seventh-grade year, helping Nelson with odd jobs and taking stats.
By the time they were eighth graders, they already had proven their worth to a program Nelson said just a few years earlier wasn’t at its peak. When she was hired, the athletic director at the time, Tim Burt, said there was a group of up-and-comers at the grade-school level that were going to push Pomeroy softball to a place it never had been before.
Burt was right. In fact, it’s been a golden era.
Wolf, a tiny but small player, instantly became the team’s starting third baseman. She struggled at the plate in her first two seasons, but the past two years had come on. She was an All-Southeast League 1B standout, hitting .485 in 2018 and .340 in 2019. This year, because of a player who graduated, she was set to become the Pirates’ starter at second base.
In the circle, Heytvelt was a gem. But she also showed improvement at the plate too, hitting .544 as a junior while striking out 152 hitters. She had an 0.69 ERA as a sophomore and a 1.40 ERA in 2019.
And the two have grown and matured not just on the field, but off it as well.
Wolf is headed to Washington State University in the fall to study speech and hearing sciences. Heyvelt actually will continue her softball career at Walla Walla Community College and will study elementary education.
But right now for the two, it’s trying to adjust to a new normal. Wolf said she’s trying to stay in shape a couple of times per week by going to the diamond and throwing or hitting while fitting in her studies. Heytvelt has been helping a neighbor on their farm in the mornings while trying to fit in practices with the Lewis-Clarkston Ice travel softball team Zaughns coaches in the hopes they will be able to play in some summer tournaments beginning in July.
Wolf misses the camaraderie of being around her teammates in dugout.
“It’s an indescribable feeling, because being out on the field, like getting better and being in a good program takes so much work in the offseason and during the season, and we put in all of this work waiting for our senior year, and now we just don’t get any of it,” she said. “ I really miss being with my teammates every day, especially this group, because I’m really close with them, practices and games, everything about it.”
