Washington area law enforcement officials want the public to stay home, but they say residents shouldn’t be fearful of being ticketed if they go out.
Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers and Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings each issued statements Tuesday regarding the stay-at-home order issued by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday night.
Clarkston police are not being asked to detain, arrest or ticket people not in compliance with Inslee’s order to stay home when not performing necessary and essential functions, Hastings said.
“The Clarkston Police Department’s primary role in supporting the governor’s stay at home order is to help educate people about how to comply,” Hastings said in a statement Tuesday.
Clarkston police will not be establishing checkpoints or closing borders for compliance, he said.
Washington residents who work in Idaho in designated essential businesses are free to travel to work and home again.
“When officers encounter people not complying with an order, we will remind them, as appropriate, of the recommendations and restrictions,” Hastings said. “Officers will focus on helping in the effort to teach people how to keep themselves, their families and the community safe, especially vulnerable populations.”
Rumors of people needing to acquire passes or licenses to conduct essential services are not true, Hastings said, directing people to visit www.governor.wa.gov or call him at (509) 758-1680 for more information.
“Our officers are aware of people carrying out essential services like security, utilities, health communications and transportation,” Hastings said. “The Clarkston Police Department will continue its commitment to providing law enforcement services every minute of the day to keep our community safe.”
Myers implored people to stay home, if possible.
“These are difficult days and trying times we as a county together are facing,” he said. “Our governor, our president and our medical community have requested drastic temporary measures be taken by the public to help curb this worldwide epidemic. We as citizens should honor and respect that request.”
His department is asking residents to carefully weigh the need to go out and make choices in line with the governor’s directive.
“Limit contact with others and honor the requests and recommendations of your local, state and national leaders,” Myers said. “We understand the health of the community and rights of individual citizens must be appropriately balanced, which is why we are asking for compliance and self-regulation for the next two weeks.”
