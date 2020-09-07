When jury trials resume later this month at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, there will be a number of noticeable changes because of COVID-19 protocols.
While criminal trials could technically start Sept. 14, the first trial that is scheduled is set for Sept. 24 in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, Clerk-Auditor Patty Weeks said. Civil trials will not begin until Dec. 1.
The county has sent out 600 jury qualifications for the month, and should they be called for voir dire, they will be in for a novel experience because of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
Fewer potential jurors, because of social distancing requirements, will be allowed inside as the attorneys work through the voir dire process of choosing who ends up on the jury, Weeks said.
Potential jurors will have their temperatures taken in the parking lot every day they are called. They will be asked to fill out a COVID-19 symptoms questionnaire in the parking lot each day and they are required to wear a mask, Weeks said.
“We’re going to try to do social distancing,” Weeks said. “We’re still working these things out.”
The Idaho Supreme Court is consulting doctors and working through table top exercises to work out staging. Nez Perce County Courthouse does not have a good inside area for staging, which is why potential jurors will be screened in the parking lot and smaller numbers will be allowed in for the selection process, Weeks said.
When the juries are selected, there will be room in the courtroom for the jury, the parties, the judge, bailiff and court reporter. There will be room for four members of the public, Weeks said. If more want to see the trial, the county will put the trial on YouTube, Weeks said.
Members of the public, judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, defendants and courthouse staff will also have their temperatures taken daily to gain access to the courtroom, Weeks said.
Juries also have to deliberate and instead of the jury going to a jury room to deliberate, the judge, staff, members of the public and parties will leave the courtroom and the jury will remain in the courtroom to deliberate, Weeks said.
Trials could also be put on hold again by the Idaho Supreme Court, should it decide to extend the suspension of jury trials. The Idaho Supreme Court has also allowed the administrative district judge the discretion to further delay trials if necessary, 2nd District Administrative Judge Jay Gaskill said.
“I have not yet done that for the 2nd Judicial District,” Gaskill said. “That is a day-by-day determination at this time.”
The Idaho Supreme Court is finalizing conditions for courts to postpone trials based on a percentage of cases in the county, Gaskill said.
Even when those guidelines come down, the administrative district judge will have the discretion to postpone trials if the judge perceives a risk to jury trial participants, Gaskill said.
There are currently 82 district court trials set through to the end of the year and 158 magistrate trials. While most trials are settled before they get started, there were only eight district court trials held in the same time frame and 16 magistrate trials, Gaskill said.
There are more trials set for the end of September than can be handled because of social distancing protocols, Gaskill said.
“Even if we had unlimited judges, the courthouses in the district will only accommodate one trial a week given the social distancing protocols we are required to maintain,” Gaskill said. “Historically, many cases settle on the eve of trial, but we don’t know yet how that will play out.”
“All of us in the Prosecutor’s Office are definitely looking forward to getting back to trying cases normally,” Nez Perce County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Coleman said. “The right to a speedy trial, the ability to confront witnesses and bring justice in cases coming in a timely matter are all a part of a fully functioning criminal court system.”
Criminal defendants have been waiting for their day in court since at least March.
“The delays and issues due to the COVID pandemic have significantly impacted in those areas and others,” Coleman said. “The delays have also caused additional stress and anxiety for victims of crime; when any sort of resolution is pushed out again and again, it can be very frustrating and sometimes they don’t want to go on with it.”
Since the suspension of trials, hearings have mostly been held online using the video conferencing service Zoom.
“There has been a great deal of effort by all the involved to keep the system moving as best as we can, from the clerks, defense attorneys, judges, prosecutors and other staff,” Coleman said. “Everyone has worked together to make sure the justice system has not completely shut down.”
