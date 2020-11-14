On a day with a record number of COVID-19 cases in north central Idaho and more than 1,500 statewide, Idaho Gov. Brad Little turned to a health care worker and a survivor of the illness in a Hail Mary attempt to get more Idahoans to wear masks.
Little admitted he has failed to convince people to take the simple step that, when combined with actions like frequent hand-washing and social distancing, can limit the spread of the illness. During Little’s news conference Friday, Amelia Cortez and Rachel Thain both said Idahoans need to do more to control the virus.
Cortez, 25, was eight months pregnant when she was diagnosed with the respiratory illness. She spent three weeks in the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, often delirious or sedated. She gave birth there, but was unable to bond with her daughter, Seven.
“I knew I had to be seperated from her due to this pandemic,” she said while pausing to draw in a deep breath aided by tubes feeding oxygen to her nose.
Cortez said people her age assume they will easily defeat the disease that has killed more than 752 people in Idaho and 241,000 in the United States. But she is still fighting the effects of the illness five months after being released from the hospital and is unable to work.
“I think we, as young adults, need to activate and wake up because COVID is real, and it’s here to attack our lungs.”
Thain, a respiratory therapist at St. Lukes in Boise, treated Cortez and said she has seen many other young coronavirus patients become seriously ill. Her hospital and others are quickly filling with COVID-19 patients, and health care professionals are working feverishly to care for them.
She pleaded with people to wear masks and said it’s an insult to health care workers and others when they don’t.
“It doesn’t matter what store I go into or what establishment I go into, there are people out there still not wearing their masks, or wearing their masks improperly, and at this point it’s a sign of disrespect,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to keep our hospital running and have open beds for our community members, and our community members are basically disprecting us by not wearing a mask. I know that might sound harsh, but that is the reality of it.”
Little declined to mandate mask wearing as he ordered a retreat to Stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan. He said many people in cities and counties with mandates are ignoring them.
“I maintain this comes down to personal responsibility. Please wear a mask when you are around another person who is not in your household,” he said. “It will protect you and your loved ones. It will slow the COVID spread. It will keep people employed and protect our economy, and it will preserve health care access for all of us.”
Two more deaths were reported in southeastern Washington on Friday. A Whitman County man between the ages of 40 and 59 and an Asotin County man in his 70s both died from disease, according to health officials in both counties.
In addition, there were 337 new COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region of southeastern Washington and north central Idaho, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The new cases include 120 in Latah County, 115 in Nez Perce County, 28 in Asotin County, 24 in Whitman County, 22 in Clearwater County, 15 in Idaho County, 12 in Lewis County and one in Garfield County.
