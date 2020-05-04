The Snake River in Washington will open to spring chinook fishing near Little Goose Dam Tuesday and near Clarkston Wednesday.
Chris Donley, fish program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Spokane, said fishing will be allowed Tuesdays and Fridays near Little Goose Dam and Wednesdays and Saturdays near Clarkston. The unusual structure, with open fishing days spaced out instead of being grouped consecutively, is by design and will run until further notice.
“It’s an unusual day structure to discourage people from camping and keeping with day trips,” he said. “The governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order says day trips only and we are trying to support that.”
Washington has a harvest quota of about 400 adult chinook on the Snake River fishery.
Donley said a formal announcement of the season opening is expected to be released later today when the necessary documents are signed in Olympia.
Washington closed its state owned lands and shut down hunting and fishing March 25 as part of the effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that activities like hunting, fishing and golfing would be allowed starting Tuesday. Washington stopped selling nonresident hunting and fishing licenses last week also as part of the effort to keep people from traveling to recreate.