About 40 community members spoke at the Lewiston School Board meeting on Monday evening to provide input on what school should look like when students return later this month.
A common thread focused on whether students should be required to wear masks.
Deanna Didier, the president of the Lewiston Education Association, said 60 percent of the teachers’ union membership does not support a return to school in the district’s “green phase,” which would allow all students to receive face-to-face instruction every day.
Almost 60 percent of members also prioritized the mandatory use of masks for students and staff as one of their top priorities.
Will Thompson, a teacher at Jenifer Middle School, said opening schools in the “green phase” will not keep people safe because it doesn’t incorporate social distancing measures or face masks.
“If we go back to green, there’s no way to prevent the virus from spreading,” Thompson said. “If 100 teachers get sick, that’s two teachers who could, statistically based on the current data, die.”
Amber Bell, a parent with two students in the district, said she is looking forward to getting her kids back to school and into a more normalized routine. She stressed she supports educators, but was concerned about some of the pushback she’s heard from teachers.
“I was kind of surprised to see the main resistance to coming back (to school) is from our teachers, because you see, when you choose to teach, you choose to educate. … You’re choosing to work in a petri dish, with all kinds of discipline issues, with all kinds of kids coming from different homes. That is the job,” Bell said.
Parents raised concerns about the effects a remote, or hybrid, learning option would have on students, stating it impacts their mental health, can lead to depression and unreported abuse at home.
And while some parents voiced their desire for the mandated use of masks, other parents said it isn’t the district’s place to dictate who wears a mask.
“I’m coming to you as a parent and saying I don’t tell you how to raise your child. I’m not telling you to not wear a mask,” said Brigette Moody. “Allow me to be a parent and not force my children to wear masks. … You have no business to tell me how to parent my kids.”
The district has so far received input from 138 individuals who want to see the district start in the “green phase.” That number includes the comments provided at the public meeting. Superintendent Bob Donaldson said so far 28 people are opposed to starting in the “green phase.”
The district plans to send out a survey this week to garner additional feedback from parents. The board will consider the results at a special meeting on Monday when they determine what phase the schools will open in.
The district’s legal counsel will be present at the special meeting to weigh in on the issue of mandating masks.
If the district starts in the “yellow phase,” school buildings would be limited to 50 percent capacity to allow for 6 feet of physical distance. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade would attend half-day sessions, while secondary students would attend school every other day.
If the district moves to the “red phase,” students would learn remotely, although a limited amount of students could still receive face-to-face instruction.
The first day of school is Aug. 26.
In other news:
The school board approved the second reading of revisions to policy 5020, which now addresses hate symbols or language. The action was taken following a meeting earlier this month that incorporated feedback from the district’s cultural competency and inclusion work group.
The board approved the district’s 2020-21 return-to-participate sports plan as required by the Idaho High School Activities Association so it can hold sporting events. It includes guidelines for attendance to games, a transportation plan and protocols that address what happens when a student-athlete or coach tests positive for COVID-19.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.