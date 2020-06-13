Seniors from Asotin have already graduated from high school, but they’ll be recognized again today in a more traditional graduation ceremony.
A group of parents has organized a private ceremony that will be held at the Lewiston Elks Lodge at 1 p.m. today. The event aims to provide some normalcy for the seniors, who ended their year in unprecedented fashion after schools closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Mike Cooper, the parent of an Asotin senior, helped facilitate the event.
“We don’t want them 20 years down the road to say, ‘I wish I would have had a graduation,’ or ‘I wish I would have walked across the stage,’ ” Cooper said of the event. “They have already missed out on a lot, so we are just trying to make it as normal as possible.”
The 43 seniors from Asotin will be able to bring about 10 people with them. The ceremony will feature guest speakers, special diplomas, valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, and the traditional “throwing of the caps,” as well as a slideshow.
The event was made possible after Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho would move into Stage 4 of reopening today. That allows gatherings of more than 50 people.
Cooper said the event will be limited to 500 people, half of the capacity of the Elks Lodge.
“All of the parents really came together and we are glad we can do this for them,” Cooper said. “Everyone is looking to have a really good, memorable occasion.”
Cooper’s 18-year-old son, Dylan, participated in the graduation events organized by the district last week. Dylan and the other seniors in Asotin were recognized during a Zoom-based graduation. They also received individualized graduation ceremonies earlier in the week, where they were able to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
While Cooper said he appreciated the events, he felt the seniors should be recognized in a more traditional way.
“They weren’t sitting in a gym with everyone screaming, hooting and hollering for them,” Cooper said. “I was the only one there to see my son go across the stage. It was a letdown, but I understand the rules. ... We are trying to do our best to make it as traditional as we can.”
The event is not organized by the district, although administrators are aware that it’ll take place.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.