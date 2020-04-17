More than 100 employees in the region’s welded aluminum boat industry have temporarily lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Renaissance Marine Group in Clarkston furloughed 97 full-time employees in late March and expects to bring them back May 4, depending on what rules are in place at that time to stop the spread of the illness.
“Marine manufacturing was not included on the list of essential businesses that could stay open after Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s order,” according to an emailed statement from Renaissance Marine Group.
Riverview Marina in Lewiston has laid off 20 people who had been on its staff of 30 people, said General Manager Brice Barnes.
The cutbacks in the boat industry are among thousands that have happened in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington since COVID-19 reached the area.
A total of 2,721 people in north central Idaho have filed new unemployment claims since March 15, including 524 for the week that ended Saturday.
More than 2,050 people in southeastern Washington sought first-time benefits during that same time frame, counting 418 in the week that ended Saturday.
“Many of those who remain employed are working fewer hours or have seen tips and bonuses dry up,” said Kathryn Tacke, a regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor, in a weekly update.
Salons, fitness studios and bars are among the businesses that have shut down. At the same time, a number of ventures like restaurants and dental offices have dramatically decreased services.
“Hundreds of businesses are wondering how long they can survive with no revenue or significantly reduced revenue,” Tacke said.
Riverview Marine is dealing with the dramatic change in the business climate by focusing on more than 40 customers in the public sector, including sheriff’s departments. They buy its Custom Weld aluminum boats, as well as parts and maintenance, Barnes said.
On the recreational side, demand plummeted with the temporary closures of Washington and Oregon dealerships that sold its 18- to 32-foot vessels that retail anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000, Barnes said.
Before COVID-19, the boat industry was thriving.
Dealers that sell Renaissance Marine’s $30,000 to $300,000 18- to 30-foot boats under the brands of Duckworth, Weldcraft and Northwest boats had been optimistic about the market.
“Our production was at the highest level we have ever been able to achieve,” according to Renaissance Marine.
How quickly the situation will turn around isn’t clear.
“Demand had not changed prior to the ordered closure,” according to Renaissance Marine Group. “We cannot yet quantify what effect the COVID-19 virus will have on retail or wholesale demand. We expect it will have an impact, but (have) no firm indication of how much and what direction.”
Barnes remains optimistic. As soon as coronavirus restrictions are lifted, he believes families will want to purchase boats.
Recreating on rivers and lakes will be a way to have fun with relatives while observing social distancing etiquette, he said.
Plus a number of activities that often occupy families in the summer will be on hold, like club team sports and community festivals, Barnes said.
“I have 100 percent confidence (that) when things get lifted, I’ll bring back all my people and probably have to hire more,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.