Unemployment claims in Idaho and Washington continued to stack up during the week of March 29-April 4, both states reported Thursday.
Idaho saw 31,000 residents file for jobless benefits, while Washington had more than 170,000 claims during that seven-day period. Both totals are slightly less than the previous record-setting week — when Idaho had nearly 33,000 claims and Washington had 181,975 — but it appears the brisk pace of jobless filings will continue as the coronavirus slows down economies worldwide.
Washington Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said Thursday that she expects claims to surge again in the coming weeks as previously ineligible employees — like independent contractors and part-time employees who work fewer than 680 hours — can start applying for benefits under the expansion of unemployment benefits passed by Congress.
“Think of this leveling off as the water receding slightly prior to a tsunami,” she said.
In Idaho, nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March, the Idaho Department of Labor said.
“Given the prognosis that we’re not going to return to normal anytime soon, we’re looking at dealing with this incredible influx of claims for a while,” said the agency’s director, Jani Revier.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration March 13 because of the coronavirus and followed with a statewide stay-at-home order March 25.
The labor department said workers of all ages are being affected in the latest round of layoffs, with hard-hit sectors including accommodations, food services, health care and construction. Those categories accounted for 57 percent of the layoffs for the week from March 29-April 4.
Washington has been working to update its unemployment system by April 18 to begin receiving and processing applications at that time from the newly eligible workers.
“We are preparing for hundreds of thousands, but we don’t know exactly how many people may avail themselves of it,” LeVine said.
LeVine said that by the end of next week, the agency will have nearly 500 customer service agents — up from 300 — available to help through phone lines or virtual chat, and they plan to double that number the following week. She said that $150 million in benefits have been paid out in the state since mid-March.
But she encouraged people to first go to the agency’s website, in order to use the online eligibility checker and checklist.
“We know that the initial implementation of this new federal program will be a little clunky,” she said. “The primary goal right now is to get more people their money and to get it to them faster.”
The federal economic rescue package also added $600 a week in jobless aid, on top of what recipients receive from their states and extends 13 additional weeks of benefits beyond the six months of jobless aid that most states offer. In Washington, where the maximum weekly benefit is $790 a week, the additional money will start being paid out after April 18, but will be paid retroactive back to March 29, officials said.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 4, saying that social distancing measures must stay in place an additional month in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
In the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans nationwide have filed for unemployment aid because of the economic impacts of the coronavirus.