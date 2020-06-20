Life Care Center of Lewiston has officially resolved its outbreak of COVID-19.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare removed the nursing home from a list of long-term care facilities with active cases Friday. Life Care of Lewiston Director Tiffany Goin said Friday was the center’s 28th consecutive day without a case of COVID-19, the official threshold for declaring an outbreak resolved, according to public health guidelines.
The nursing home was hit hard with the illness that is particularly dangerous to older and health-compromised people. In all, 54 residents and employees of Life Care Center either tested positive for the illness or were presumed to have it, and 18 residents died.
Goin said she is grateful for the support of the community during the outbreak.
“Just a huge thank you to the community and the families and all the support we have received,” she said. “It’s nothing I would ever want anybody else to have to experience.”
Other nursing homes resolving outbreaks this week include The Bridge at Post Falls, where five people previously had the illness, and The Canyons at Twin Falls, where 36 people were infected and 11 died.
Long-term care facilities with new outbreaks include Karcher Estates of Nampa, Shaw Mountain of Boise, Brookdale Parkcenter of Boise and Valley Vista Care of Sandpoint.
Under both state and federal guidelines, some nursing homes can now allow limited visitors. But Goin said Life Care of Lewiston will wait until June 29 to do so. Under Idaho’s Stage 4 reopening rules that went into effect last week, long-term care centers that meet several criteria, including no positive cases for 28 days, testing of residents and staff for the illness, and ample supplies of personal protective equipment, can allow residents to have visitors.
The state is recommending facilities implement several restrictions, such as requiring visitors to make appointments, limiting residents and the entire facility to a minimal number of visitors, screening all visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, requiring face masks, enforcing social distancing and hygiene protocols, and when possible holding visitation in a designated area, preferably outdoors.
Whitman County announced one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 32. It was the third consecutive day the county reported a new case.
According to a news release from the Whitman County Health Department, the new case involves a woman between the ages of 40 and 59 who is isolating at her home. Of the 32 Whitman County residents who have contracted the illness, 20 have already recovered and 12 are in the process of recovering at their homes.
No other new cases were reported in southeastern Washington or north central Idaho on Friday.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has rescinded all of its COVID-19-related closures at developed recreation sites.
That means all of the sites are subject to their regularly scheduled opening dates. According to a news release from the agency, forest visitors can contact local ranger stations for information about specific sites. Forest officials also advise campers to bring their own potable water and cleaning supplies and plan to pack out their trash because of maintenance and service delays.
Some campgrounds may still be closed because of snow or other conditions, according to the news release.
The Nez Perce National Historic Park has increased recreational access to its sites. According to a National Park Service news release, park officials followed guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities in making the decision.
Starting today, the park’s Spalding Visitor Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
“Park Rangers are excited to reopen the visitor center in Spalding and provide interpretive and educational programs daily there and at affiliated park sites,” Superintendent Mike Gauthier said. “The safety of our employees and visitors continues to be our priority as we increase public access and services.”
The Spalding picnic area, trails and grounds, and all associated park sites such as Buffalo Eddy, White Bird Battlefield, Weippe Prairie and Bear Paw Battlefield remain open.
The park’s archives and research center library remains closed.
