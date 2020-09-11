The Orofino School District will require face masks for students at two of its schools for at least the next few weeks, following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Orofino Junior/Senior High School.
Superintendent Michael Garrett said the “yellow phase” restrictions will begin Monday. They only apply to students at the high school and at Orofino Elementary School; all other schools in the district remain in the green phase.
The school board approved the move Tuesday, after a number of students and teachers at the high school tested positive for the virus.
The district reported its first case of COVID-19 last week. Since then, Garrett said, “we’ve had multiple positive cases in the district, at that school. We’re still waiting on other (test results) and expect more positive cases.”
After the first positive case was reported, the district made the decision to move to online classes at the high school this week. In-person classes will resume Monday, but students will be required to wear face masks when social distancing isn’t possible.
That means “if they’re in small groups or walking the hallways between classes, or on buses,” masks will be required, Garrett said.
Students who are quarantined at home will be able to stay connected with their classes virtually, he said.
While all the COVID-19 cases so far have been restricted to the high school, the yellow phase restrictions apply to the elementary school as well, Garrett said, since many students, teachers and staff have family members at both schools.
In addition to face masks, the yellow phase restrictions will affect sporting events and other extracurricular activities.
“We’ll only be allowing immediate family members to be there as spectators,” Garrett said. Social distancing will also be encouraged, along with face masks for indoor activities when that isn’t possible.
“We’re trying to be reasonable, while still following the safety recommendations,” he said.
All but a few of the positive cases so far have been “interconnected,” Garrett said. However, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District “has confirmed community spread” of the virus at the high school, and health officials supported the move to the yellow phase at the two schools.
The board will look at the trend in case numbers and reevaluate the status of the schools every two weeks, he said. The next review will be on Sept. 21.
Garrett declined to say how many students and teachers have tested positive so far, citing privacy concerns. However, as of Thursday the public health district was reporting 27 cases of COVID-19 in Clearwater County, up from 22 a week ago.
Regionally, north central Idaho and southeastern Washington saw 47 new cases of the virus Thursday.
That includes three more cases on the Idaho side of the border, bringing the total for the five-county area to 705. There was one new case in Idaho County, for a total of 50. Latah and Nez Perce counties also added one case each, for a total of 268 and 350, respectively.
North central Idaho has now seen 20 fatalities from the virus, after a death earlier this week at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in the Lewiston Orchards was added to the total. That was the first coronavirus-related death in the region since May 7.
Whitman County also continued its upward trend in coronavirus cases. On a day when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met with Washington State University and Pullman officials to discuss the recent spike in cases, the county reported 43 more positive tests, for a total of 913.
Asotin County also added another case, for a total of 62.
In the state of Washington, there were 458 more cases reported Thursday, for a total of 78,467. That includes 1,985 deaths, an increase of seven from the previous day.
Idaho added 430 new cases, for a total of 34,617. Nearly 60 percent of those have been in Ada and Canyon counties.
In other coronavirus-related news:
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories announced it’s launching an “In This Together” campaign, aimed at heightening awareness and educating about COVID-19.
“Six months into this, it’s natural for pandemic fatigue and complacency to creep in,” Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Stephanie Schweitzer said. “But with the recent rise in COVID-19 diagnoses, we want to join others in our community to sound an alarm to remind ourselves and others that we have to remain diligent.”
The campaign will include social media posts, visual reminders and videos aimed at educating and highlighting best practices for keeping communities healthy.
The company will also host a “Six Feet Apart, One Community at Heart” photo contest, encouraging participants to submit photos wearing their masks and sharing their favorite thing about their community. Winners will be awarded gift cards from local businesses.
More information can be found at https://selinc.com/together.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.