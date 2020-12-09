The Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino is grappling with a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 40 percent of its inmates.
Since October, 217 of the 523 inmates at the prison in Clearwater County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 124 who have recovered and 93 who are quarantined, with 44 of those men experiencing symptoms, Warden Terema Carlin said.
Of the institution’s 140 staff members, 33 have contracted COVID-19, and nine are recovered, she said.
The outbreaks at the two correctional facilities have inflated the coronavirus numbers in Clearwater and Idaho counties.
On Tuesday, Clearwater County reached 639 infections with seven new cases, 208 people who have recovered and no deaths.
Idaho County was at 877 cases, including 18 new illnesses, 472 people who have recovered and 11 deaths.
The region’s death toll reached 97 Tuesday, with a single fatality in Nez Perce County in a person in their 90s. There were 109 infections reported in north central Idaho, putting the region’s tally at 6,219 since the pandemic started.
No one at the prison has died or required hospitalization, Carlin said.
“We saw an uptick of positives, and now the curve is starting to level out,” she said.
The prison has taken a number of steps to control the disease, such as requiring staff and inmates to wear face coverings.
It’s had two mass testings, with the first in September showing a single positive result from a staff member who was asymptomatic, Carlin said.
Testing in November showed more than 90 inmates had contracted COVID-19, all of them in a unit where the red shirt crew, which does supervised work outside the prison, lives.
Since the pandemic began, the crew’s assignments have shifted to tasks such as trail building in remote areas to limit the chances of inmates getting the coronavirus, but they would still be more likely to contract the illness from someone outside the facility than men in other units, Carlin said.
All inmates have temperature screenings twice a day. Temperatures of staff members are checked before they begin their shifts. They also are required to answer questions such as if they have been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Those measures, the prison found, have limitations, Carlin said.
When the institution had the November screening, several of the staff members who tested positive didn’t realize they were at risk, which Carlin said leads her to believe COVID-19 may have been introduced at the prison by an employee who didn’t realize they were ill.
Some have inaccurately speculated coronavirus infections among Orofino prisoners came from COVID-19 positive inmates of North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood, who were quarantined in Orofino, she said.
But there are no documented cases of transmission between prisoners from the Cottonwood facility in Idaho County and Orofino inmates, Carlin said.
The number of inmates in Cottonwood with coronavirus infections is diminishing. That facility had a single new inmate case last week, bringing its total to 176, Warden Aaron Kreiger said in an email.
Nez Perce County had the highest number of new cases Tuesday. Its total hit 2,573, including 40 new cases, 1,360 people who have recovered and 40 deaths.
Latah County was at 1,871 cases, with 29 new illnesses, 1,194 people who have recovered and three deaths. A total of 15 new cases in Lewis County brought that county’s tally to 259, with 118 who have recovered and four deaths.
Southeastern Washington saw only 13 new cases on Tuesday.
All of them were in Whitman County, which has had 2,486 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths. Two people in Whitman County were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday.
The numbers in Asotin and Garfield counties stayed steady. Asotin County was at 908 cases and 17 deaths, while Garfield County was at 73 cases and no deaths.
The Lewiston School District reported seven new cases, with one staff member and six students testing positive for COVID-19. The school district has a total of 15 active cases, including 11 students and four staff members.
The prevalence of COVID-19 makes it important for people to remember their decisions about gathering with people outside their households could lead to more cases of COVID-19 and even death, said Tara Macke, a spokeswoman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, in an email.
“Our most vulnerable community members — elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions — are especially at risk of complications due to a COVID-19 infection and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this virus,” Macke said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.