MOSCOW — Latah County Fair Manager Jim Logan said he is still planning for the fair to happen in three months, but modifications are expected because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The decision has been made to continue,” Logan said. “And we will try to do the best we can to honor that unless we’re told we have to do something different.”
The fair is Sept. 17-20 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. The theme is “Lights, Camera … Agriculture.”
Logan said modifications to the fair include changing the layout of the exhibit building to allow more room for socially distanced patrons to view the exhibits; allowing the carnival company to expand its footprint to allow more space between rides and attractions; and canceling some adult livestock programs to give youth more room to spread out inside the barns.
A Latah County Fair news release from earlier this month stated there will be expanded times and locations for exhibit check-in and pickup; extra hand-washing and sanitizing stations; and presale carnival tickets will only be sold at the fair office.
Logan said there is no way to control the occupancy of the free-admission fair because it is unfenced and patrons enter from all sides.
“We don’t have any designated entry point where we could count people,” he said.
More changes could be implemented as needed. The Latah County Fair Board will meet July 6 and the status of the fair will be discussed.
Logan said he is consulting with local and regional entities, including Latah County commissioners, the fair board, Public Health – Idaho North Central District and the state’s Idaho Rebounds plan to make decisions about the fair.
“We are not just running around making loose decisions,” Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar said. “We are very much paying attention to what public health is telling us and warning us about and helping us understand.”
There would be a significant financial impact if the fair was canceled. Logan said last year vendors sold $125,000 worth of food, the carnival company made $90,000 in sales and the livestock auction brought in more than $400,000.
“It’s a win for sure if something can happen for both social and economic reasons,” Lamar said.
The Whitman County commissioners on Monday voted to cancel the Palouse Empire Fair, scheduled Sept. 10-13, because of the coronavirus.
In Idaho, the Western Idaho Fair, scheduled for late August in Garden City, and the Canyon County Fair, scheduled for late July in Caldwell, have been canceled because of the coronavirus. While the concerts, carnival, showcases and entertainment at both fairs will not happen this year, 4-H and FFA shows and sales will take place.
Logan said the Western Idaho Fair draws 250,000 people over 10 days on 270 acres, while the Latah County Fair draws significantly fewer patrons over four days on 12 acres, so the two fairs cannot be compared.
Lamar said whether the Latah County Fair happens depends largely on whether residents wear masks, social distance and follow other recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leading up to the fair.
He said Idaho barely made it into Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan and many people are already living like the “good ol’ days” of before the pandemic.
“I feel pretty good about the fact that it’ll happen,” Lamar said of the fair. “I want it to happen. I also know that there’s a lot we don’t know and things change rapidly.”
