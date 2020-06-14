PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has asked for a list of names by June 22 of inmates eligible for possible release to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state prison system.
The state Department of Corrections was asked to perform a “case-by-case analysis” of inmates who are vulnerable to the coronavirus and meet the outlined criteria for possible commutation, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The criteria includes inmates who are particularly vulnerable, those who have not been convicted of a crime against another person and those who have served at least half of their sentences, department officials said. About 100 inmates were identified.
“Given what we now know about the disease and its pervasiveness in our communities, it is appropriate to release individuals who face significant health challenges should they contract COVID-19,” said Brown, a Democrat.
Studies show distancing is a challenge in prisons and jails because people live in close quarters.
A 2018 study also shows Oregon has an aging prison population and houses the highest percentage of inmates older than age 55 in the country.
The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem has confirmed more than 100 inmates and several employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the department said. Many inmates have refused testing for fear they will be transferred to an even more restrictive setting so the number of cases may be underrepresented.