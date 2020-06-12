Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.