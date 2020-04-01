Oregon schools to start distance learning April 13

SALEM, Ore. — Facing an expected closure through the end of the academic year, schools across Oregon have been told to begin distance learning April 13. Some schools are already handing out smart tablets and Wi-Fi devices to students.
Gov. Kate Brown closed schools through April 28, but because the coronavirus pandemic has not reached its peak in the United States, that closure is expected to be extended. That has been the case already in many states.
“Our students may not come back through our school house doors this academic year,” Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, told school superintendents and principals in an email Monday night.
Brown’s office is waiting to hear the results of the education department’s conversations with school districts and stakeholders about their needs before the governor makes any additional announcements regarding school closures, her spokesman Charles Boyle said Tuesday.