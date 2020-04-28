PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has announced one more death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 92 in the state.
The authority on Monday reported 43 new coronavirus cases, for a state total of more than 2,350.
The latest reported death is a 91-year-old woman with underlying health conditions in Washington County, who died Saturday.
The five counties with the most reported COVID-19 infections are Multnomah (664), Washington (475), Marion (447), Clackamas (204) and Linn (79), The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Of the state’s known cases, 1,124 people, or 48 percent, are under age 50, state figures show. Another 401, or 17 percent, are over 70.
At least 554 of the state’s COVID-19 patients, or 24 percent, have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Twenty-five of them are currently on ventilators. — AP