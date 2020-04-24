Oregon governor will lift delay on medical procedures

Fitness coordinator Janet Hollander, center, leads a session of "Balcony Boogie" from outside Willamette Oaks in Eugene for residents sheltering in their apartments during the COVID-19 shutdown Tuesday April 21, 2020. The staff of the senior housing center have modified some of the regular routines for residents, staging activities like morning stretches and aerobic opportunities while still observing social distancing protocols. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)