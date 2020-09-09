The Lewiston Orchards branch of Prestige Care and Rehabilitation released a statement late Tuesday confirming that one person has died of COVID-19, while 17 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for the disease.
It was not clear Tuesday whether any of these cases have already been included in daily coronavirus updates from Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The last COVID-19 death reported in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington was on May 7 in Nez Perce County.
The news release said that the organization is “limited in what we can share about (the resident’s) passing out of respect for our residents’ and families’ privacy (but) our hearts are with all of those who have lost loved ones to this illness.”
The organization is working with the health department to respond to the situation with urgency, the news release said, “and continually reinforce our rigorous preventive measures, including caring for affected residents in isolation in a designated COVID-19 unit within our community and implementing home quarantine measures for staff members. We also continue to track all resident and staff interactions and screen for additional signs of COVID-19.”
All residents and staff members are currently being tested at the direction of the health department, including monthly testing requirements for staff members and testing of all new staff, according to the news release.
“Our results show that many of the residents and staff members who have tested positive are asymptomatic and we believe our ability to test individuals who may not yet exhibit symptoms is a critical step in reducing the spread of the virus within our community,” the release said.
Besides following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding the use of personal protective equipment, Prestige Care has implemented heightened sanitation procedures, is continuing to restrict visitor access, tracks resident and staff interactions, encourages all residents to remain in their rooms and practice social distancing, and has closed the dining and food areas. Meals are being delivered directly to residents and staff members are checking to make sure residents have plenty of water and other necessities throughout the day, the release said.
“We are doing everything within our power to minimize the risk of exposure to others,” the statement said. “We are incredibly proud of our team of compassionate caregivers and the urgency with which they responded to this situation and we are grateful to our residents and their families for the trust they place in us and their partnership in taking every precaution to respond to COVID-19 together.”
In other COVID-19 news, five inmates at the North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood have displayed symptoms of COVID-19 and are restricted to their housing units, the correction department reported Tuesday.
The medium-security prison has been on secure status since Thursday, said Jeffrey Ray, spokesman for the department. Secure status means the inmates are restricted to their housing unit except for recreation and pill call. During those times, Ray said, the men do not interact with men from other housing units.
Results from the COVID-19 swab tests on the five suspected inmates are pending, Ray added.
After being moved to isolation Thursday, one of the inmates developed an unrelated medical problem and was taken to a local hospital. While there, a COVID-19 rapid test showed the man to be “presumptive positive” for the disease. The man is now quarantined at the Cottonwood prison and has no contact with other inmates, Ray said.
Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District said the inmates who are suspected of infection would be counted as part of Idaho County’s total, even if they originally were from another health district in the state.
The North Central District reported 44 new cases of the virus Tuesday. In Washington, Whitman County announced nine new positive cases, Asotin County added two cases and Garfield County reported three cases.
In Idaho, Nez Perce County reported 24 new infections; 17 were female and seven were male. Of the females, one was in her 10s; one in her 30s; one in her 40s; three in their 50s; four in their 60s; four in their 70s and three in their 80s. The men included one in his 30s; one in his 40s; four in their 60s and one in his 70s.
Latah County had 10 new cases; seven were females and three were males. Of the females, three were in their 10s; one in her 20s; one in her 30s; one in her 60s and one in her 90s. The three males were all in their 10s.
Idaho County reported six new infections, including three women and three men. There was one woman in her 20s; one in her 40s and one in her 70s. The men included one in his 20s; one in his 30s and one in his 70s.
Clearwater County had four new cases; two females and two males. One female was in her 30s and the other in her 60s. One male was in his 10s and one in his 40s.
Whitman County received nine new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county total to 844, according to the health department. The new cases include one female and one male between the ages of 0 to 19; four women and two men between the ages of 20 and 39 and one man between the ages of 40 to 59. All are stable and self-isolating.
Garfield County reported two new cases over the weekend, bringing the county total to nine, said Martha Lanman, administrator of the Garfield County Health District.
All the cases are under the age of 50, Lanman said, but their genders were not immediately available. All five of the new cases reported since last week are related to the same positive case, she said. The four previously reported cases have all recovered.
Asotin County reported two new positive cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to 61. There is one man and one woman, both in their 20s, said Brady Woodbury of the county health department. None of the cases is hospitalized.
