There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Nez Perce County on Wednesday.
A female in her 20s brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Nez Perce County to 83 cases. It is the first new case reported in Public Health – Idaho North Central District since May 26.
“The individual did not require hospitalization and is recovering,” district spokeswoman Tara Macke said.
The district covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. There have been a total of 93 confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus in the district. There are currently two people with the illness who are considered infectious and in isolation in the district, Macke said.
All told, Latah County has had six confirmed and one probable case and Idaho County has had three confirmed cases. Lewis and Clearwater counties have not had any reported cases of the disease.
There were no new cases reported by Nimiipuu Health, Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.
Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in southeastern Washington all reported no new cases Wednesday. Asotin County had 19 confirmed cases, none active as of Wednesday, and two deaths related to COVID-19.
Garfield County has not had any confirmed cases and is in the process of seeking approval to move into Washington’s Safe Start Phase 3, according to Garfield County Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman. Garfield County commissioners, with the recommendation of Garfield County Health Officer and Board of Health, approved and submitted the application to the state this week. Garfield County is the only county in Washington to not have a single reported case.
Whitman County has had 20 confirmed cases and no deaths from the disease.
SEL says three employees tested positive this spring
The founder and president of Schweitzer Engineer Laboratories sent a letter to employees Tuesday announcing the company had three employees test positive for COVID-19 this spring.
“A few employee owners at home and around the world have unfortunately contracted the coronavirus,” Edmund Schweitzer said in the letter. “They were happy to immediately isolate themselves and wait for test results.”
SEL also had their immediate contacts tested and advised their “less-immediate contacts,” Schweitzer said.
“We have had two full-time employees and one temporary employee in Whitman County diagnosed with COVID-19,” SEL spokeswoman Kate Wilhite said Wednesday.
Whitman County Public Health officials confirmed the cases referred to in the letter were not new cases Wednesday afternoon.
SEL has regional facilities in Lewiston and Pullman. Employees have been encouraged to work from home when possible, and the surfaces at SEL are being tested for germs regularly. The company has also limited travel, Schweitzer said.
Lewiston’s Hot August Nights to proceed
Organizers of Lewiston’s 34th Annual Hot August Nights will proceed as normal and registrations for the event planned for Aug. 27-29 are being taken on the event’s website, lewistonhan.com.
The three-day event that has more than 300 registered vehicles normally draws large crowds from across the Pacific Northwest and provides a boost for the local economy, a news release said.
The event provides the opportunity for many local organizations to volunteer in exchange for donations from the event’s proceeds.
The event kicks off Aug. 27 at Rogers Motors Tune-Up Show and Shine where participants can registration or pick up their registration packets from 1-6 p.m. Late registrations and check-ins are also available on Aug. 28.
Other events Aug. 28 include Les Schwab’s 4X4 Show on Main Street at 1-5 p.m., Cruisin’ Main Street VIP cruise at 7 p.m. and a general cruise from 8:30-10 p.m.
On Aug. 29, Show and Shine parking begins at 7 a.m. The Boy Scouts Breakfast will be held from 7-10 a.m.
Show and Shine goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the trophy presentation being held from 3-4 p.m. At 5 p.m., Boomers’ Garden doors open for a concert, which will be focused on giving back to local talent, the news release said.
Johnson Parade canceled
The Johnson Fourth of July Parade, which takes place in the tiny Whitman County town of Johnson, has been canceled because of public safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Wednesday.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.