The Asotin County Public Health District reported its second death related to COVID-19 on Monday, plus one more positive test, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 17.
Nez Perce County also reported two new deaths and one more confirmed case. The two deaths were women in the 80s and the new confirmed case is a man in his 40s, according to figures posted on the health department’s website.
The county now has 50 confirmed cases, 15 deaths and nine more probable cases.
There were no other additional deaths or positive tests reported Monday in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington.
