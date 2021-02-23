Whitman County reported one new death Monday and 28 new positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend.
That brings the county total of deaths, to date, to 42. There have been 3,304 positive test results and 88 total hospitalizations so far.
No other deaths were reported in southeastern Washington or the five-county region of north central Idaho.
Asotin County reported one new positive case for a county total of 1,307. Garfield County added four new cases for a total of 118.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District noted 15 new cases over the weekend, including three in both Clearwater and Idaho counties; seven in Latah County; and two in Nez Perce County.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported four patients at the hospital who are being treated for COVID-19. That’s an increase of one from a week ago but a decrease of seven from Jan. 4.
A large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories at 2821 Juniper Drive in Lewiston from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The clinic is by appointment only. Those eligible to receive the vaccine may call (509) 592-4784 to schedule an appointment.
The clinic is open to health care workers, long-term facility residents, first responders, teachers, child care workers and people age 65 or older who are residents of Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties.
Appointments will be scheduled in 30-minute increments and will be limited to 1,000 people. SEL will host the clinic in collaboration with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Valley Medical Center and Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The Raspberry Festival at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood will be postponed again this year because of COVID-19. The festival, featuring handcrafted items, art, food and music, is expected to be resumed on the first Sunday of August in 2022. The event is a fundraiser for the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude’s.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho at 1:30 p.m. today. Dave Jeppesen, director of the health department, and Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator, will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of the vaccine and then answer questions from the media. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, also will attend.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode at this link: bit.ly/3kdTrso.
American Sign Language interpretation will be available at the briefing. Attendees can pin the appropriate window to the top of their display, so it is always visible.
Because of the relatively high average daily COVID-19 cases in Latah County, the city of Moscow will continue to offer services via phone, email or appointment only. In-person services have been suspended since March 8, 2020.
Anyone seeking the following services may contact: Community Planning and Design, (208) 883-7022; Public Utilities and Services — Water, (208) 882-3122; Public Utilities and Services — Streets, (208) 883-7097; utility billing, (208) 883-7043; city administration and all other inquiries, (208) 883-7000; all emergencies, 911; nonemergency public safety concerns, (208) 882-COPS; and snow removal, (208) 883-7097.
City council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Under Gov. Brad Little’s modified Stage 3 order, citizens may attend public meetings in person. Meetings are also livestreamed via the city of Moscow’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3aK6KO1.
Agendas for all meetings can be found at www.ci.moscow.id.us/581/Agendas-and-Minutes.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.