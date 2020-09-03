Public health officials reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region covering north central Idaho and southeast Washington on Wednesday.
Whitman County reported 59 new cases, bringing that county’s total to 618 since the pandemic began, of which 413 are new cases since Aug. 22.
No one is currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Whitman County and there have only been two hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began. No one has died from COVID-19 in the county.
Whitman County reported 15 females and 14 males between the ages of 0-19; nine women and 20 men between the ages of 20-39; and one male between 60-79 all testing positive for the disease. They are all stable and self-isolating.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 17 new cases of the virus Wednesday. There were 12 new cases in Nez Perce County, four in Latah County and one in Idaho County. There have been 633 total cases reported by public health officials in the five-county district that also covers Clearwater and Lewis counties. The public health district considers 346 cases as still active, 268 people have recovered from the disease and 19 have died from it.
Nez Perce County reported Wednesday that three girls between 0-9 years old; two males between 10-19 years old; three women and one man in their 20s; a woman in her 40s; and one man and one woman in their 60s have tested positive. There are currently 172 cases that are considered active in Nez Perce County; 121 people have recovered from the disease in the county; and 19 have died since the pandemic began. Nez Perce County has had 312 total cases.
Latah County reported a man in his 20s; a woman in her 40s; and a man and a woman in their 60s tested positive for the disease Wednesday. Latah County, which has had a total of 249 cases, currently has 150 active cases and 99 people have recovered. No one has died from the disease in Latah County.
Idaho County reported one male between the ages of 10-19 tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 43. Currently, there are 14 cases considered active in Idaho County, and 29 people have recovered from the disease.
Asotin County Public Health reported three new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 56 since the pandemic began. Two people died in April in Asotin County, and no one is currently hospitalized because of the disease. Overall, the county has had two residents hospitalized because of the disease.
The county’s very first case was hospitalized in April and one other person infected with COVID-19 was hospitalized late last month, but has since returned home to self-isolate, Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said.
The three new cases in Asotin County are all male, one is between the ages of 10-19, one is in his 50s and one is in his 70s, Woodbury said.
Garfield, Clearwater and Lewis counties did not report any new cases Wednesday. Nimiipuu Health reported Wednesday that there were two more positive tests Tuesday.
Statewide, Idaho reported 296 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 32,664 cases.
Idaho reports the state’s hospitals have 436 ventilators available and 140 open intensive care unit beds. The Gem State reported 171 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Monday at 47 hospitals around the state; 45 Idahoans were in an ICU because of the disease on Monday.
Since the pandemic began, Idaho reports that 1,434 Idahoans have been hospitalized. The total includes 34 children under the age of 18, 98 people in their 20s, 124 in their 30s, 157 in their 40s, 184 in their 50s, 259 in their 60s, 287 in their 70s, 230 in their 80s, 59 in their 90s, and two 100 or older.
Four more Idahoans died of the disease, bringing the state total to 372, the state reported Wednesday. No one in Idaho between the ages of 0-29 has died from COVID-19. The deaths in the state include one person in their 30s; eight in their 40s; 13 in their 50s; 45 in their 60s; 91 in their 70s; and 214 over the age of 80.
Washington reported 438 new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 75,377. Four more Washingtonians succumbed to the disease, bringing the total deaths in the state to 1,935. Washington reports 6,795 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Moscow mayor signs temporary order easing restrictions on day care centers
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert temporarily suspended some day care and zoning regulations Wednesday through Sept. 8 to meet immediate and emergency needs of the community to support K-12 students because of reduced in-class instruction.
The order suspends the requirement for open space for outdoor play, Red Cross first aid and CPR certification, training requirements in early childhood development, and children’s health and safety within 30 days of employment at child care and tutoring centers. The order does require all day care workers to complete an online CPR and first aid training program.
The mayor’s order also suspends the requirement for a conditional use permit for all temporary child care and tutoring centers in all commercial and residential zoning districts.
The order will expire on Sept. 8 at 12:59 p.m. unless it is extended by the Moscow City Council. The city council will consider an extension at its regular meeting Sept. 8.
Lewiston Public Works office to change access
The front door of the Lewiston Public Works Building will be locked beginning today and a sign posted on the main door advising visitors to call for access.
The Suite B office at 215 D St. will be closed and locked because the reception area setup makes it difficult to maintain 6-foot distancing and prevent congestion.
The sign directs the public and city employees who do not work in the building to call. If visitors do not have a phone on them, the sign asks them to knock. A secure drop box is located on the north side of the building for people dropping off items.
The public is encouraged to contact the Public Works Department at (208) 746-1316 and publicworks@cityoflewiston.org with questions or to let employees know before visiting the office.
Pullman to allow businesses to expand to outside areas
The city of Pullman is easing or lifting regulations to allow businesses to expand to private parking lots and certain public rights of way, including sidewalks.
The requirements are being reduced and leasing fees removed for businesses to be able to use sidewalks and private parking areas adjacent to their buildings to expand their restaurant, retail or service operations in compliance with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan, because it enables social distancing and encourages outdoor activities, Pullman Economic Development Manager Jennifer Hackman said.
The city recommends that customers follow all guidelines, including washing hands, wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart, Hackman said.
“We want to do what we can to support Pullman businesses,” Pullman Mayor Glenn A. Johnson said. “Easing these regulations gives a gym or restaurant more flexibility to expand into the outdoor environment, providing better distancing and more space for customers.”
Businesses that want to expand into sidewalks or private parking lots will need to carry insurance and must receive permission from the city, Hackman said. Accessibility requirements are not being lifted. The Pullman Economic Development Office can be contacted at (509) 338-3168.
