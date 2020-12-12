Law enforcement officials in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley said Friday their officers have yet to cite anyone for violating COVID-19 regulations like mask mandates or gathering restrictions.
Enforcement is largely complaint-driven, and Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd and Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said they simply haven’t received many complaints. There is no statewide mask mandate in Idaho, so Hurd’s officers have only been dealing with the issue since the Lewiston City Council passed one late last month.
But Hastings’ department has been tasked with enforcing Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide mask mandate since June. And while the department received several complaints about noncompliance in the early months of the mandate, they have tapered off since then. Hastings said that may be a signal of widespread acceptance of the public health orders.
“It seems like our experience is that compliance has definitely gone up from the beginning of the mandate,” he said, likening the trend to the period when seat belt laws became a primary offense. “It took a while for people to accept that. But over time, compliance goes up. And that’s what we’re seeing.”
And when his officers have responded to complaints, they have taken an “engagement and education” approach. In all, Clarkston police have handled about a dozen complaints. The most drastic enforcement action taken so far has been to trespass individuals from businesses that complain about customers not wearing masks.
Hurd said Lewiston has only registered a small number of complaints, and none have resulted in citations because officers were directed to first engage and educate those who are not complying.
“We’ve had a few calls where we just went and talked to people,” he said.
For example, officers recently responded to a hair salon after reports of some juveniles there not wearing face masks. Officers spoke with the kids and were able to resolve the situation without citing them.
Another reason no citations have been issued is that officers only this week got the paper citation forms they need to issue a violation, Hurd said. But now that they have them in hand, supervisors are telling their officers to use their discretion with enforcement, and lean toward education and a warning on their first contact with noncompliant individuals. Hurd said he expects officers to issue citations for repeated violations, however.
He also said his department is preparing to handle another large, likely anti-mask crowd at Monday’s Lewiston City Council meeting because the council is considering a $75 fee to appeal violations of temporary civil defense and public health orders, such as the mask mandate. Some people have contacted his office to complain about being charged to file an appeal, but Hurd likened the fees to the court costs people have to pay when they are issued any kind of citation.
Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand said his office has yet to receive any complaints about noncompliance with any public health orders. But Hilderbrand said that is probably because compliance issues typically originate at indoor businesses, where face coverings are required because social distancing isn’t practical. The vast majority of those businesses are in the city of Clarkston, he said.
