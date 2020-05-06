Officials: COVID-19 testing on rise in area

Testing availability for COVID-19 is improving and will continue to be a crucial component as activities resume amid the ongoing pandemic, area public health officials said Tuesday.
According to new data provided Tuesday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, at least 882 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the north central district, which covers Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties.
“Public and private labs in Washington and Idaho are doing a great job keeping up with the volume of tests being submitted,” said Carol Moehrle, director of Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
To date, 18 Nez Perce County residents have died from the disease, and the district has logged 82 confirmed and probable cases. No new cases were reported in the region Tuesday.
According to the latest data, 160 people were tested for the virus in the north central Idaho district between April 22 and Friday. The highest daily number was recorded April 17, when 43 tests were completed.
The state’s numbers indicate the majority of Idaho’s seven public health districts have completed more tests than the north central district since the pandemic emerged in late February.
For example, District 6 in southeastern Idaho has conducted 724 tests and in eastern Idaho’s District 7, there have been 1,078 tests. None of the remaining four districts have conducted fewer than 3,959 tests.
The state’s Central Health District, which includes Boise and the Treasure Valley, has completed nearly 12,000 tests. Statewide, 30,375 tests have been conducted.
Although the pandemic is far from over, people are slowing the spread of the virus by avoiding nonessential trips, frequently washing their hands, wearing face coverings in public and not touching their faces, said Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
On the other side of the Snake River, Brady Woodbury, administrator of Asotin County Public Health District, clarified a statement he made earlier this week to the Lewiston Tribune. The county has not had a new COVID-19 case that wasn’t directly linked to Life Care Center of Lewiston since early April, Woodbury said.
Every other confirmed Asotin County case, which stands at 16, can be traced to the nursing home facility via employees and their close contacts. The county’s two COVID-19 deaths were residents who were not living in a long-term care facility, Woodbury said.
“Essentially, all of the people who have tested positive in Asotin County, besides the first two cases, are employees of Life Care Center or a very close contact of an employee. It’s only spread from employees to household or close contacts of those people.”
At this point, more people are testing negative than positive, Woodbury said, which is good news for the county. The last confirmed case in Asotin County was on April 28, and was linked to the Lewiston nursing home, he said.
Some private businesses, such as Costco, are now requiring customers to wear masks before entering retail shopping areas.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is instituting similar measures for employees, patients, volunteers and contractors who visit Veterans Homes located in Lewiston, Walla Walla, Richland, Yakima and La Grande.
Interlink Inc., a local nonprofit organization which has been serving the needs of the elderly and disabled in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for more than 36 years, has added two new programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Mark Havens said a “Neighbor-to-Neighbor” grocery shopping service and “R.U.OK?” telephone check-in program are now available.
“Persons who enroll in the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program will be matched to a single volunteer shopper and delivery driver, who will go to one store per week to shop for groceries for the client and deliver them to their homes,” Havens said.
While there is no cost for this service, the clients still have to pay for the cost of the groceries. The program is open to anyone 60 or older, and any person with a disability, regardless of age.
Those interested in enrolling or volunteering for the Neighbor-to-Neighbor grocery shopping service can contact Interlink at (509) 751-9143.
The other new program is a daily phone call service for homebound seniors who may have no one checking on them, Havens said.
An Interlink volunteer or staff member will regularly call seniors enrolled in the program, inquire about their health and well-being, and see if they have any needs which can be addressed, Havens said.
“Not only will this program strive to detect any problems at an early stage, but it will support a homebound senior’s mental health by providing a friendly phone call each day,” Havens said.
The R.U.OK program will require several volunteers willing to make daily phone calls, as well as additional financial support in order to continue beyond the initial stages. Those interested in enrolling as a client, a volunteer, or to support it financially can contact Interlink at (509) 552-0129, or to visit its website at www.interlinkvolunteers.org.
