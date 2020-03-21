The 2nd Judicial District will be handling arrests on warrants differently through April 30 because of concerns over the threat of the coronavirus.
Law enforcement in the 2nd Judicial District are temporarily relieved of a mandatory obligation to make arrests through April 30 on any traffic warrant or warrants issued by the courts in the district with a bond of $1,500 or less unless specifically ordered by a judge. The order was issued by 2nd District Judicial Administrative Judge Jay P. Gaskill on Friday.
The order is in response to the emergency declarations in the nation and state over the threat of COVID-19 in an effort to limit traffic into and out of jails. The 2nd Judicial District oversees courts in Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho, Latah and Lewis counties.
Law enforcement still will have the discretion on whether to make arrests on warrants and they are encouraged to consider “the needs of public safety as well as the protection of the integrity of the court system during the pendency of the COVID-19 crisis,” Gaskill’s order said.
The order also states that the prisoner transportation system may cease running as changes continue to be made in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
“All out of county misdemeanor warrants should not be confirmed,” the order said. “Law enforcement in the 2nd Judicial District are allowed to suspend warrant confirmation on our misdemeanors to outside counties.”
“We are working closely with law enforcement on how to handle situations in the field,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said. “Law enforcement is still out there working the streets.”
