Five new cases of coronavirus reported Sunday in Spokane County
SPOKANE — Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Spokane Regional Health District on Sunday.
Spokane County has a total of 403 cases with 30 deaths.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 17 new cases of the disease confirmed by testing. That’s a slight increase from the previous week, when a dozen new cases were reported.
Local officials pushed this week for a variance to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stated timeline for reopening some businesses, a request that was denied by the governor’s office. That denial prompted a protest Friday, during which a memorial to those who have succumbed to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus was vandalized, according to its organizer.
Statewide there were 18,433 cases with 1,001 deaths as of Sunday afternoon. That’s an increase of 155 cases and one new death from Saturday.
Across the border in Idaho, there were 66 confirmed cases as of Sunday, one new case over the previous day. In the state there were 2,419 cases and 73 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. Statewide statistics are not reported on Sundays in Idaho.
Nationwide there are more than 1.4 million cases with more than 88,000 deaths, according to the CDC.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing teen
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in the search for a missing teenager.
Summer Poulson, 17, was last seen in Felida at 11 p.m. on Saturday. She is considered vulnerable, according to the sheriff’s office.
Poulson is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She might have a blue bicycle with her.
Anyone who may have seen her or may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Small plane crashes into Columbia River; two occupants swim to safety
VANCOVER, Wash. — Both occupants of a single-engine plane swam to shore after crashing into the Columbia River on Sunday.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls at 11:45 a.m. reporting a plane had crashed near Cascade Locks, Ore.
Witnesses reported that the plane was attempting to land at the Cascade Locks Airfield, but the landing gear was not deployed.
The plane then landed in the river, skipping along the water before coming to rest.
There were only two occupants, a male and female from Bellevue, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. Both swam to shore and were later transported by medics to a Portland-area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The plane eventually sank. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Car crashes into Vancouver, Wash., restaurant , which was closed at time
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The driver’s status was unclear after a car crashed into Sushi Chiyo restaurant in the Salmon Creek area Saturday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Fire District 6 responded around 8:32 a.m., according to dispatch logs.
Sushi Chiyo, 13307 N.E. Highway 99, was closed at the time of the crash, which shattered the glass in the front of the building.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by press time, so it’s unknown whether the driver suffered any injuries.
There were no details about an investigation into the crash.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with car in Boise
BOISE — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a car Friday afternoon, according to the Boise Police Department.
Officers say the crash happened at around 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and North Hampton Road.
A crash reconstruction team responded and the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a social media post by officers.
A preliminary investigation suggests that a van was turning left onto eastbound Fairview and stopped in the center turn lane waiting to merge into traffic, according to BPD spokesman Haley Williams. The motorcycle rider was attempting to do the same and hit the back of the van.
In a subsequent tweet, the agency reminded “drivers of all vehicles to slow down and look twice for motorcycles,” especially amid warmer weather and increased traffic.
As of Saturday afternoon, the cyclist remained in the hospital. Williams said the crash reconstruction and the investigation are ongoing.