Public Health – Idaho North Central District posted its largest single increase in COVID-19 cases Monday with 15 new infections reported since last week for a total of 267 cases.
Latah County had the biggest jump with 10 new infections for a total of 91, followed by Nez Perce County with four new cases for a total of 132 and Idaho County with one new case for a total of 29.
The previous biggest one-day case total in the district was 13, which occurred on both July 22 and July 6.
Tara Macke, public health nurse for the North Central District, said all of the newly confirmed cases are recovering at home.
“Please remember that even when people recover at home,” Macke said, “they may experience long-lasting, health-related complications. This is why we encourage people to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This incudes staying home if you are sick, practicing social distancing at all times, wearing a cloth face covering in public places and washing your hands often.”
Six of the people with newly reported infections are female and nine are male. There is one new infection in the 10-to-19-year age bracket; six in their 20s; one in their 40s; four in their 50s and three in their 60s.
No new infections were reported Monday in Whitman County, which has a total of 95, Asotin County, which has 24 cases, or Garfield County, which has three cases.