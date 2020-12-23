The Public Health – Idaho North Central District surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 15 days after the five-county region hit the 6,000-case milestone.
That was a slight improvement over the 14-day gap between the 5,000th and 6,000th case, and a marked improvement over the mere seven-day gap between 4,000 and 5,000 cases.
Nevertheless, the regional caseload has more than tripled in the past two months. It took six months for the district to record its first 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
Another 57 confirmed and probable cases were reported in the region Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,042 since the pandemic began. Latah County added 18 cases. Nez Perce County added 15, while Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties added 14, five and five, respectively.
Across the boarder in southeastern Washington, two additional fatalities were reported, along with 19 new cases.
Both fatalities were in Asotin County. One woman was between the ages of 80 and 99, while another woman was between the ages of 50 and 69.
Idaho and Washington both began administering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this month to frontline health care workers and long-term care staff and residents.
Idaho has administered more than 5,600 doses of the vaccine, mostly without incident. However, the Division of Public Health reported Tuesday that two health care workers experienced severe allergic reactions to the vaccine.
“Both people had a know history of severe reactions after receiving an injectable medication,” the agency said in a news release.
One of the individuals has recovered fully. The other was expected to be discharged from the hospital Tuesday.
Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director for the Division of Public Health, said in light of the reports, the agency is recommending that anyone with a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to any vaccine or injectable therapy defer taking the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine until more is known.
“We will continue to update vaccine providers and the public as soon as we know more,” Hahn said. “In the meantime, people without a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to a vaccine or injectable therapy are still recommended and encouraged to get the vaccine when it is made available to them.”
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine.