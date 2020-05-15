Through Tuesday, 1,167 COVID-19 tests had been administered to people in the five-county Public Health – Idaho North Central District, according to the latest numbers released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The testing turned up 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a positive test rate of 6.6 percent. There are also 10 probable cases in north central Idaho.
The testing numbers had not been updated since May 1, when the total stood at 882 tests in the district. Over the past 10 days for which data is available, an average of about 16 people were tested in the district.
Testing in north central Idaho still lags behind all but one other district in the state. District 6 in southeastern Idaho has completed just 935 tests, the fewest in the state. In eastern Idaho’s District 7, 1,336 tests have been taken.
Every other health district in the state is far ahead in the number of tests administered. District 4, also known as the Central District, has conducted more than 14,000 tests, the most in the state. District 1, the Panhandle, has completed more than 5,700 tests. Southwestern Idaho’s District 3 has completed more than 6,600 tests and District 5 in south central Idaho has completed nearly 4,900.