North central Idaho saw a spike of 13 new COVID-19 infections over the holiday weekend, bringing the five-county total of confirmed and probable cases to 143.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported Monday six new confirmed cases in Nez Perce County; four in Idaho County; two in Latah County and one probable case in Clearwater County. The new cases included seven females and six males. Five were between the ages of 20 and 29; three in their 40s; two in their 50s; one between 10 to 19 and one in their 70s.
Whitman County also posted three new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county total to 47. Two are women between the ages of 20 to 39 years old and one is a man between the age of 20 to 39 years old. All three are stable and isolating at home, according to a news release from the Whitman County health department.
No new cases were reported in Asotin County. Garfield County is the only county in Washington that has had no COVID-19 cases.
Tara Macke with Public Health – Idaho North Central District said the increased cases over the weekend “would reinforce our belief that we have widespread community transmission throughout the district. Increasing COVID-19 cases underscore the importance of practicing COVID-19 risk reduction strategies.”
That includes staying home if sick; practicing self distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals; wearing face coverings when in public and other sanitary measures.
In other coronavirus news:
The University of Idaho President Scott Green announced in an email Monday that the in-person graduation ceremony scheduled for Aug. 1 has been canceled because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the state. Graduates will receive “Commencement in a Box,” as well as videos sent to them on Aug. 1, Green said.
Gritman Medical Center is changing its COVID-19 test procedures to require an order from a doctor or health care provider if individuals are concerned they have symptoms or have been exposed to a known positive person. Many appointments are being conducted by telemedicine and do not require an office visit but people must call first. The hospital has also established a drive-through testing site located at Gritman Martin Wellness Center, 510 West Palouse River Drive. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Washington state has launched a “Washington Listens” program to support people affected by the stress of COVID-19. The program includes a phone line to speak with support specialists and connect to community resources. The service is available at 1-833-681-0211 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
