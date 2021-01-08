The good news is no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Thursday.
The virus is still making its presence known throughout the world, but public health officials are hopeful the COVID-19 vaccines will help curb the pandemic.
Health care workers and first responders throughout the region are in the process of getting vaccines for the novel virus, which should help slow the spread of the deadly disease. The most vulnerable people in the community, such as residents of long-term care facilities, are also at the top of the list.
“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for all of our health care workers who have done so much to get this life-saving vaccine to those in our community that need it most,” said Chris Skidmore, interim director of Whitman County Public Health.
At the local level, Asotin County has nine new cases, and two residents are currently hospitalized, Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said. The county’s overall number of cases is now at 1,186.
Whitman County received 29 new positive COVID-19 test results Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,883. Six cases are currently hospitalized, and all other cases are stable and self-isolating, public health officials said.
On the Idaho side, Clearwater County reported four new cases, Idaho County had 10, Latah County received 19 positive results, Lewis County had three and Nez Perce County reported 14 cases.
In other coronavirus-related news:
An additional $527,000 from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho will go to community organizations throughout the state to help low-income individuals and families.
Since the pandemic began, nearly $1.9 million has been awarded, with most of the grants going out between April and June, according to a recent news release.
More grants were recently awarded to help Idaho’s vulnerable populations, such as those experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and domestic violence, and people in need of physical or mental health care.
To streamline the process, recipients of the December grants were past COVID-19 grantees, and no applications were required.
The most recent grantees include $5,415 for Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, $2,000 for Valley Meals on Wheels and $14,285 for the Latah Recovery Community Center.
Health care personnel identified in the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee’s prioritization list can now sign up to be notified when the vaccine is available. Additional information is available by calling (208) 799-3100 or visiting Public Health – Idaho North Central District online at idahopublichealth.com.
