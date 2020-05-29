No new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in the region.
Since the pandemic was declared, Whitman County has dealt with 20 confirmed cases, Asotin County has confirmed 19 cases and two deaths, and Garfield County remains at zero cases.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District stands at 82 confirmed cases, 10 probable cases and 19 deaths. Most of those figures are attributed to Nez Perce County.
There have been 1,633 tests conducted in north central Idaho as of Monday, according to statistics on the Idaho Division of Public Health website.
Since May 4, there have been 10 confirmed/probable cases and one death reported in the five-county region that includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
Daily updates are available on state and local public health websites.