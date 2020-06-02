No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in the five counties of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Nez Perce County stands at 73 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and 19 deaths, followed by Latah County with six confirmed cases and one probable case and Idaho County with three confirmed cases.
Asotin County has previously reported 19 confirmed cases and two deaths and Whitman County has had 20 positive cases.
These coronavirus-related announcements were made Monday:
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Jani Revier, director of the Idaho Department of Labor, will hold a statewide telephone town hall, sponsored by AARP, to provide information and answer questions regarding unemployment in Idaho. The hourlong call will begin at noon today. Participants can join by dialing toll-free (866) 767-0637 or register in advance at vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
Pullman’s National Lentil Festival, which had been scheduled for Aug. 20-21, has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.
“This has been a difficult decision, but the health and safety of our community is a top priority,” organizers said in a written news release.
Organizers are planned to stage the Legendary Lentil Cook-off, a virtual version of the Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run and “micro-events.” More details can be found at www.lentilfest.com.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture will begin its annual hunt for insect pests that threaten the state’s environment and agriculture industry. This year, because of concerns about COVID-19, the department will have a “no-knock” policy and trappers will place traps without first contacting homeowners. This is to protect both the community and department employees.
In the past, the trappers would attempt to obtain permission from property owners before hanging traps. Trappers plan to set thousands of traps statewide to monitor for more than 120 invasive pests and diseases, including gypsy moth, Asian giant hornet, apple maggot and Japanese beetle.
Department trappers are identifiable by the safety vests they wear bearing “WSDA” on the back. Anyone seeking more information may call 1 (800) 443-6684.
