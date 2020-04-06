The number of individuals diagnosed with coronavirus in the region stayed steady Sunday at 31 confirmed cases.
North central Idaho has 17 confirmed cases, and 13 of them are in Nez Perce County where two people have died. The others are in Idaho County, which has three cases, and Latah County, which has one case. Clearwater and Lewis counties have no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman County has 11 confirmed cases and Asotin County has three. Garfield County doesn’t have any.
In the state of Idaho, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed from 1,077 on Saturday to 1,101 on Sunday with the number of deaths remaining at 10, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Washington state had 7,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday with 338 deaths, up from 7,591 cases and 310 deaths on Saturday, according to www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus.