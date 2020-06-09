No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Whitman or Asotin counties Monday following an increase of six confirmed cases in Whitman County over the weekend, said public health director Troy Henderson.
With no new cases in Asotin County, Brady Woodbury, director of that county’s health department, said an application was submitted Monday to the Washington State Secretary of Health for a variance to allow it to advance to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. (See related story at right.)
Whitman County was granted permission Saturday to move to Phase 3.
In Phase 3 businesses such as movie theaters, libraries and museums may reopen after the state publishes guidelines for that specific sector. Individual businesses are allowed to reopen after they can implement those guidelines.
For the six new cases reported over the weekend in Whitman County — all who shared a common social link — two are females between the ages of 0 and 19; one is female age 40 to 59; one is female age 60 to 79; one is male age 20 to 39; and one is male age 60 to 79.
Of the 26 total cases to date in Whitman County, 19 have recovered, the health department reported, and seven are stable and isolating at home. The new cases were the first in the county since May 26. All of the new cases were members of the same family, according to a report. A male from that household was allegedly infected out-of-county. After his test returned positive the rest of the multi-generational family household was tested and all returned positive.
Elsewhere in the region, Garfield County continues to have no reported cases of COVID-19 and no new confirmed cases were reported in north central Idaho Monday, according to Public Health - Idaho North Central District. Nez Perce County has had 74 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and 19 death; Latah County reported six confirmed cases and one probable, and Idaho County had three confirmed cases. No cases have been reported in Clearwater or Lewis Counties.
Idaho is reporting 3,139 confirmed and probable cases and 83 deaths.
Washington has had 24,041 confirmed cases and 1,161 deaths as of Monday.
