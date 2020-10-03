Jury trials will not occur in Latah and Lewis counties next week because of the threat of COVID-19, but trials can occur in Nez Perce, Clearwater and Idaho counties.
Administrative Judge Jay Gaskill announced no trials next week in Latah and Lewis counties Friday because of their COVID-19 average incidence rates. Latah County added 169 cases from Sept. 24 through Oct. 1, and Lewis County cases more than doubled from 13 to 34 over the week.
The Idaho Supreme Court issued an order Sept. 10 allowing criminal jury trials to proceed after Sept. 14. Civil trials will not be allowed to proceed until Dec. 1. The order requires the administrative district judge to review COVID-19 cases by county each week to determine if criminal jury trials may proceed.
Each Friday, the district court evaluates the COVID-19 statistics to determine which counties in the 2nd District can hold jury trials. The Idaho Supreme Court and public health districts worked together to develop a matrix of statistics based on population and new virus cases.
Gaskill and 2nd District Trial Court Administrator Roland Gammil receive a report from the Idaho Supreme Court each Thursday that uses stats posted on the state’s COVID-19 website to guide the weekly decision on whether to hold jury trials in the counties.
Last week, only Lewis County could hold jury trials, though none were scheduled. No jury trials were scheduled in Lewis or Latah counties next week.