As more businesses resume operations in the region, public health officials are continuing to test for COVID-19 infections.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no new cases or deaths have been reported in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley or surrounding areas.
Asotin County’s last confirmed case was on April 24, said Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury. The county was granted Phase 2 status earlier this week, which has allowed more businesses to open with sanitation protocols and limits on occupancy.
Whitman County, which is also in Phase 2, has completed about 900 negative cases and remains at 18 positive. Garfield County is still holding steady at zero cases.
There haven’t been any new cases reported in north central Idaho since last Wednesday, when a probable case was identified in Latah County. Nez Perce County has held steady at 70 confirmed cases and nine probable cases since May 12.
All of Idaho is now on Stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s four-phase reopening plan.