Nine new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region Wednesday.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District had seven new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 277, while Whitman County reported two new cases, increasing its total to 97.
There were six confirmed cases in Latah County, which included one male and one female between the ages of 10-19, one woman in her 20s, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s and one woman in her 50s. Clearwater County received a positive test for a woman in her 30s.
The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the five-county region covered by Public Health – Idaho North Central District increased to 146, after sitting at 73 people for about two weeks.
“The definition of recovered in the state of Idaho is ‘alive 30 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19,’ ” explained Tara Macke, spokeswoman for the health district. “These numbers will vary depending upon the date of diagnosis and case review. Multiple cases may be updated on the same day.”
In Whitman County, positive tests included a male 19 or younger, and a woman between the ages of 20-39. Both are stable and isolating at home, according to a news release from the health department.
The number of positive cases at Nimiipuu Health also increased this week. Kayeloni Scott, communications manager for the Nez Perce Tribe, said one new case was reported Friday, and two new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total to 27. Scott said Wednesday’s numbers were not yet available.
The total number of positive tests in the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington surpassed 400 on Wednesday.
In other news:
The Latah County Fair has been canceled, the fair and event center announced on its Facebook page Wednesday evening.
Some aspects of the fair had already been called off, but the decision to scrub the event entirely was made after discussions with the Latah County Commission, city of Moscow, fair management, the Latah County Fair Board and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Facebook post.
“There are many factors that have been considered but after recent large gathering events in Moscow, it is apparent that Latah County cannot realistically enforce evidence-based health and safety protocols, including those expected by our Health District and those required by Moscow’s social distancing and face covering order which has now been extended to October,” the Facebook post said.
The 4-H and FFA livestock programs will continue with a private livestock show and general 4-H exhibits entry, on Sept. 17 and 18, and a virtual market animal auction Sept. 19, 2020, the post said.
The fair also announced that all sponsorships will be refunded, and all vendors will receive full refunds for their booth fees.
The Washington Idaho Symphony canceled its concerts for the remainder of the year, including the Nutcracker, scheduled for early December.
Season ticket holders can request a refund online at wa-idsymphony.org/cancellation-refund-policy.
“The Board of Directors at the Washington Idaho Symphony felt that holding in-person concerts in the fall would pose too much of a health risk to both its patrons and musicians,” stated a news release. “The symphony is currently working to create online content for the community during the closure and hopes to return to the stage in 2021.”
The cancellation of concerts throughout the year has created a financial hardship for the organization, according to the release. The symphony hopes to reach an average monthly donation of $4,500 to balance its budget. Anyone who wants to donate can go online to wa.idsymphony.org.
