The Nezperce School District finished its first week in the yellow phase of operation Friday after administrators decided to strengthen COVID-19 protocols because of an increase in regional cases.
The change, announced Sunday, was a proactive move that led to enhanced mask requirements in the buildings, according to Superintendent Shawn Tiegs.
“We have to be extra careful in a small, rural place that has limited hospital capacity because it won’t take much to overwhelm the hospitals (our community members use),” Tiegs said.
Nezperce doesn’t have a hospital of its own, so people in the community typically go to the ones in Grangeville and Cottonwood.
While in the green phase of operation, which signifies minimal spread of the coronavirus in the community, the district only required masks in specific indoor settings when social distancing was not possible, or when cohorts of students intermingled, like during passing periods at the secondary level.
But now, masks are required at all times when physical distancing is not possible indoors.
“Everyone has been really good about masks,” Tiegs said. “I don’t have a lot of pushback and there’s very high compliance.”
While many school districts in the yellow phase of operation — or when there is moderate spread of the coronavirus in a community — implement hybrid learning for its students, that wasn’t necessary at the district’s schools because of small class sizes.
“When (larger school districts) go to a hybrid model, they’re trying to get the class sizes down to what we already have,” Tiegs said. “We have class sizes of 10 to 14 students, so since early on, even before the year started, we ensured the desks were spaced 6 feet apart.”
The enhanced mask requirements aim to keep students in a traditional, face-to-face learning environment as long as possible.
“We believe we need to do everything we can to keep kids in school and we want to help keep our students, staff and our community safe,” Tiegs said. “We don’t want to be adding to the spread.”
As of Friday, the district did not have any COVID-19 cases of students or teachers within the district, Tiegs said, although some students had to quarantine because of possible exposure outside of the schools.
According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, Lewis County has had 84 cases and three deaths since the start of the pandemic.
