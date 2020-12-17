The Nezperce School District canceled classes for the rest of the week after several students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The decision went into effect Wednesday and students are expected to return to class Jan. 4 once the holiday break concludes.
“We got hit like a truck,” said Superintendent Shawn Tiegs, who also tested positive. “Christmas break gives us a great two-week buffer to kind of reset ourselves and get back into a position to continue (in-person learning).”
The district, which has about 160 students and 20 teachers, has seen 12 cases since the start of the school year, eight of which remain active and were reported within the last week.
Tiegs said all of the new cases involved people at the high school who attended a boys’ basketball game against Mullan on Dec. 5, but he cautioned that the game has not officially been pinpointed as the cause.
“Everybody is doing the best they can and so it would not be fair to say (who’s at fault),” Tiegs said. “Honestly, it’s a little bit of guesswork to say that is where it happened, but when members of the team and some of the adults that were doing some kind of essential functions at the game (later test positive), it definitely leads you to think that might have been the point of spread.”
Tiegs said the district will likely resume face-to-face learning after the break.
“We’ve always said that in-person is the best and we’ve always known that we would likely face something like this. All schools will probably have to deal with that at some point,” Tiegs said. “We are a small and very thoughtful town, so I think people are feeling pretty positive that people will be safe during the break and we’ll return to normal activity after, but we’ll always be monitoring (the situation).”
In other COVID-19 news, the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reported that Idaho leads the nation in the percentage of new tests that come back positive. Idaho’s positivity rate was 58.5 percent Wednesday, while 9 percent of tests in Washington came back with a positive test result.
The positivity rates measure a state’s testing capacity and can help determine whether states “are casting a wide enough net with their testing programs to identify infections that may be occuring,” states the Johns Hopkins website. “While this metric can provide important context about case totals and trends, it is not a measure of how prevalent the virus is in our communities.”
The university said confirmed new cases, testing rates and test positivity should be looked at together before policy decisions are made. Those data points together provide a better picture of COVID-19 in a region or state.
On Wednesday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 64 new cases in the five-county region it covers, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 6,753.
There were 21 new cases in Nez Perce County, 19 in Latah County, 12 in Idaho County, six in Lewis County and six in Clearwater County.
Asotin County reported five new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 981 cases. Three people are currently hospitalized.
In Whitman County, 13 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 2,577 cases. Five people are currently hospitalized.
The Garfield County Health District did not post an update to its website on Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the county had 74 cases.
In a news release, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said hospitals throughout the state began to receive their first COVID-19 shipments this week. As of Wednesday, there were 119 doses of the vaccine administered.
“The distribution of the safe vaccine is a major breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19,” Little said. “For now, our limited supply of the vaccine is prioritized for our front-line health care workers and most vulnerable citizens. I have full confidence in the safety of the vaccine and intend to receive mine when eligible.”
He encouraged Idahoans to “stay vigilant” over the holidays and asked people to wear facial coverings, avoid gatherings and crowds, and to social distance.
“Government alone is not going to prevent a crisis in our healthcare system,” stated the news release. “It is up to each of us as individuals to make the right choices.”
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.