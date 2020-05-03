The Nez Perce Tribe reported 10 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Saturday, after the first two cases on the reservation were confirmed Friday.
Communications Manager Kayeloni Scott said all 12 people are believed to be related
“At this point, we don’t believe we have community spread (of the virus),” she said.
Nevertheless, the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee postponed Saturday’s nonpartisan primary election, as well as next Saturday’s general election, in response to the outbreak.
A notice on the tribe’s Facebook page noted that the decision “is being made to protect the health and safety of the Nez Perce Tribal membership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.”
The move was announced late Friday, after the first two cases were reported.
Prior to Saturday, Nimiipuu Health had tested a total of 12 people for the coronavirus. Another 28 individuals were tested Saturday, focusing on relatives of the first two victims. Of those, 10 tested positive.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District will do contact tracing on each of the cases, trying to identify and notify people who may have come into contact with the family. Nimiipuu Health will also do more testing.
The tribe issued a news release Saturday saying “as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, only individuals with symptoms will be tested.”
People with COVID-like symptoms are asked to contact Nimiipuu Health at (208) 843-2271 prior to coming in, so adequate safety preparations can be made. They will also be required to wear a face mask. All routine appointments for this coming week have been postponed, as well.
The outbreak “illustrates the importance of social distancing during this time,” said Nimiipuu Health Medical Director Kim Hartwig. “Please be diligent with hand-washing, covering your cough, wearing a mask when you are out in public and remaining home when you are ill.”
The tribe had been scheduled to conduct in-person voting Saturday, with polling places in Kamiah, Orofino and Lapwai. Restrictions were in place to limit the number of individuals in the polling stations at any one time; people were also advised to wear face masks and bring their own pen.
A stay-at-home order issued by the tribal committee in March remains in effect. In late April, the committee also postponed the spring general council to June.
Idaho reported 26 new cases and one additional death, bringing the statewide total to 2,061 and 64, respectively.
The Washington Department of Health reported 366 new cases, bumping the statewide total to 15,003. Six more people died, for a total of 830 deaths.
