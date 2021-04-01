The Nez Perce Tribe is advancing to COVID-19 protocols consistent with Stage 4 of Idaho’s reopening plan starting today, one phase ahead of the state.
The state is in Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.
According to a news release from the tribe, the 14-day average of COVID-19 infections, measured by testing at Nimiipuu Health, has averaged fewer than one per day with a positivity rate of 4.17 percent.
Under Stage 4, gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed where appropriate distancing can occur, and nonessential travel is permitted. Safety recommendations like physical distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands regularly, sanitizing hard surfaces frequently and staying home when sick remain in place.
“With the lack of need for crisis standard of care and our persistent downward trend in our communities over the past six weeks, we can begin to return to normalcy with caution,” said Dr. Kim Hartwig, director of Nimiipuu Health. “Additionally, there is an all-time low regional prevalence of COVID-19 sitting at a rate of 1.8 percent as of March 21.”
Last week, the tribe’s health service opened vaccines to anyone with proof of insurance.