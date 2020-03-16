Nez Perce County and city of Lewiston officials will each hold meetings early this week to organize their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County officials will meet at 8:30 a.m. today in the second-floor conference room of the Brammer Building at 1225 Idaho St. to address tasks such as staffing changes and how to handle restrictions on court hearings issued by the Idaho Supreme Court.
Lewiston officials will convene at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the second-floor meeting room of the Bell Building at 215 D. St. An email from Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch said the meeting will be to declare a state of emergency. The purpose of the declaration is to identify who is in charge and enable the city to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the pandemic.
Lewiston Mayor Mike Collins will be present, and city council members may attend via teleconference, Von Tersch said.