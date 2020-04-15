A 10th person in Nez Perce County has died of the coronavirus.
The new fatality was reported today by Tara Macke, a spokeswoman for Public Health - Idaho North Central District.
All of the deaths so far have involved individuals who were at least 70 years old with age-related medical issues, according to an update from Macke in an email.
Eight people who died were between the ages of 90 and 99 years old. One of the deaths was someone between the ages of 80 and 89 years old and the other death was someone between the ages of 70 and 79 years old.
Previously Public Health - Idaho North Central District has been less specific about the ages of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 in the region, disclosing only that they had happened to people who were older than the age of 50.
Of the 10 deaths, three were people confirmed to have the coronavirus and seven were individuals "whose death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as contributing to death without laboratory confirmation," Macke said. The seven individuals are not included in 26 confirmed cases in north central Idaho.
For more on this story, see Thursday's Tribune.