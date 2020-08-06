The Asotin-Anatone School District plans to start the coming school year with a blended approach to learning for its ninth through 12th grade students.
Students in those grade levels will now be placed on an a/b schedule, where they attend face-to-face classes every other day.
“We’ll have one group of students attending three days a week in person and two days virtually. Then the next week, they will go two days in person and three days virtually,” Superintendent Dale Bonfield said.
During the virtual learning days, the high school students will have two options through Google Classroom. They’ll be able to watch recorded lessons from their teachers on their own time throughout the day, or students can tune in to a livestream to watch the lessons in real time.
Families who don’t have internet access can call the district office to make arrangements. Each student will be provided a Chromebook.
Ninth through 12th grade special education students on an individualized education plan will attend school every day, according to Bonfield, unless their plan states otherwise.
Originally, the school district planned to bring all of its students back for face-to-face learning Monday through Friday.
While that remains the plan for preschool through eighth grades, Bonfield said new guidance from the Asotin County Health Department limits the older students to 50 percent capacity.
“Our cohorts (in grades nine through 12) are too big for that to happen,” Bonfield said.
Students will still be spaced 6 feet apart in classrooms and will be required to wear face coverings.
The school district will offer a fully online option for its K-12 students if their families feel uncomfortable sending their kids to face-to-face classes. The school district will use the program Edgenuity for K-6, and Apex for grades seven through 12.
“(The online option) will be a completely different curriculum developed by those online programs, but our teachers will check in with our students,” Bonfield said.
All students will be checked for signs of COVID-19 before entering the school buildings. Parents will be able to complete an at-home assessment through the Skyward program before sending their kids to school.
The Asotin-Anatone School Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to approve the district’s reopening plan.
The first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 1.
