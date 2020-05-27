Both Nez Perce and Whitman counties added one more case each to their confirmed COVID-19 infection count Tuesday.
Nez Perce County now has 73 confirmed cases, with nine probable cases and 19 deaths. The newly confirmed case is a woman in her 50s, according to figures on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. The patient is recovering at home, said spokeswoman Tara Macke.
Whitman County added one new positive case, bringing the county’s total to 20. Troy Henderson of the county’s health department said the new patient is a man between the age of 20 to 39. Sixteen of the 20 confirmed cases have recovered and three are stable and isolating at home. The investigation of the 20th case is ongoing, Henderson said.
There were no other newly confirmed cases in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington. Latah County has six confirmed cases, one probable and no deaths. Idaho County stands at three confirmed cases. No deaths and no cases have been reported in Lewis or Clearwater counties.
There have been no new cases reported by Nimiipuu Health. Kayeloni Scott, spokeswoman for the Nez Perce Tribe, said Tuesday 16 of the confirmed cases have recovered and two are still going through the quarantine process.
Garfield County has no cases. Asotin County has 19 confirmed cases and two deaths.
Brady Woodbury of the Asotin County health department said as the state continues to open public access, he expects there will be more cases, “but I would guess they would be more sporadic,” other than occurring in congregate places, such as long-term residential areas or prisons.
Woodbury said testing for the coronavirus is ongoing, but the county’s percentage rate of infection has dropped from a high of nearly 8 percent in late April to 4.1 percent as of Tuesday.
“It seems like every few days our infection percentage rate goes down,” Woodbury said. “I would anticipate we would get more cases, but I hope that people continue to take this seriously and wear masks inside a public setting, like shopping or any kind of store where you can’t always maintain social distancing.”
In other COVID-19 news, Pullman Regional Hospital is launching a series of videos focused on the mental health impacts of the virus. The videos can be found on the hospital’s YouTube channel.
The series is hosted by Chad Sanders and features discussions with local mental health providers and experts, Washington State University clinical faculty and administration. Topics range from individual to population-based mental health challenges during the pandemic and treatment options.
The video series was initiated by Sanders, who is a neuropsychologist who has been practicing at Palouse Psychiatry and Behavioral Health for three years.
“One of the key themes for this video series is the range of focus, spanning clinical, administrative, and leadership considerations as well as intimate testimonials about the personal impact of COVID-19 from each of the guests,” Sanders said.
