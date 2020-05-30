Nelson helping to plan Idaho’s reopening

David Nelson doesn’t take credit for the fact that bars and movie theaters can reopen today, but the advisory committee he’s on certainly played a role in the decision.
Nelson, a Democrat from Moscow who is completing his first term in the Idaho Senate representing Latah and Benewah counties, was appointed to Gov. Brad Little’s Economic Rebound Advisory Committee in April.
The group is tasked with recommending strategies to help the state recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic. It’s most notable proposal to date has been to use a portion of Idaho’s $1.25 billion in federal relief funds to provide emergency grants for thousands of small businesses.
“It became clear pretty quickly that small business grants would be important. A lot of them were falling through the cracks,” said Nelson, who ran his own energy management software firm for more than 20 years.
Shortly after the committee made its recommendation, Little announced that $300 million would be set aside to provide grants of as much as $10,000 for businesses with as many as 50 employees.
“The governor took the recommendation and ran with it a lot faster than I thought,” Nelson said.
Over the past three weeks, nearly $40 million in grants have been awarded. Eligibility was expanded this week to include self-employed individuals and independent contractors. Depending on demand, Nelson said he thinks the program could be expanded again to include other small-business owners.
Right now, for example, businesses that started this year aren’t eligible for the grants. There’s also a requirement that the business provide more than 50 percent of the owner’s annual income. That’s meant to prevent people who have small side businesses or hobby businesses from applying, but it also catches those who own multiple small businesses, no one of which meets the 50 percent threshold.
“So it wouldn’t surprise me if they loosen the eligibility rules again,” Nelson said.
Another recommendation from the advisory committee that the governor accepted was to use the state’s buying power to acquire personal protective equipment for companies that can’t buy masks, gloves and other gear in bulk quantities.
As for bars and taverns, Nelson said the committee didn’t see a huge difference between them and restaurants. Consequently, it suggested that they be allowed to open sooner than the governor’s four-stage reopening plan initially envisioned.
In response, Little modified the plan to allow bars, breweries and wineries to reopen as soon as today — two weeks earlier than previously scheduled.
Overall, Nelson has been impressed with how focused the committee is on restoring confidence in the economy through the use of safety protocols and expanded coronavirus testing.
“It hasn’t just been, ‘We need to reopen,’ ” he said of the committee’s attitude. “There’s a recognition that reopening won’t work unless we address the health and testing issues. We aren’t just looking for a quick fix.”
That said, Nelson thinks there could have been broader representation on the committee. Many of its 31 members, for example, come from large corporations or state agencies, rather than small businesses. There also isn’t anyone representing labor.
“It’s really a business-owner committee,” Nelson said. “I wish the committee would have made a recommendation regarding unemployment payments. That’s been the most frustrating area for the governor and for me and many legislators. We hear from those people. Here we are, 12 weeks down the road, and there’s still, what, 30,000 people who haven’t received any benefits?”
The next thing people will see coming out of the committee, he said, is a statewide public awareness campaign highlighting the steps that are being taken to address public health. It will also emphasize the need for personal responsibility measures, such as social distancing and wearing face coverings.
“We can safely reopen, but it’s up to all of us,” Nelson said.
Another issue that’s being discussed, both in Idaho and in Congress, is liability protection for employers, to shield them from lawsuits in the event customers or employees contract the virus.
Nelson expects the advisory committee to recommend that Idaho explore the issue, while cautioning that blanket protection “isn’t a good idea.”
“There need to be good sideboards on what a business has to do (to qualify for liability protection),” he said.
When Little established the advisory committee, he asked it to focus on three areas: rebuilding employee and consumer confidence; ensuring business stability and growth; and business promotion and attraction.
The committee has offered its recommendations on the first two areas, Nelson said. The final topic, promotion and attraction, will be addressed by the end of June.
“I expect (the committee) to end after that,” he said.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.