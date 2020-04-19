The early April guidance from federal health officials to everyone in the country to begin wearing face masks in public caught many people unprepared.
Face masks are always a critical need item for the medical profession, and are in short supply in many areas. They are not found in every household. Amazon.com had sold out.
In Liberty Lake, Wash., there is a 55-and-older senior community called Trutina which is home to several hundred residents at higher risk for COVID-19, mostly retired (including some from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley). Most didn’t have face masks when the must-wear announcement went out. This got everyone’s attention.
Within hours, several residents started sewing face masks using designs found on the internet. Several of them are quilters and had plenty of colorful material to work with. Others recycled T-shirts, old sheets and denim jeans. Nearly 75 masks were ready in a couple of days.
Immediately, residents could be seen out on the sidewalks, showing off face masks at the recommended 6 feet or more distance, or wearing them in the weekly 5 p.m. golf cart parade.
Not only did the community have a new protection against the pandemic, but those who sewed them raised $300 in donations that went to the Spokane Salvation Army.
Cruickshank is a former photographer for the Tribune who is now retired and living in Trutina at Liberty Lake. All photos were taken while walking within two blocks of his home.