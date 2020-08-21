KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced new dates Thursday for its national championship events in volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.
Volleyball now will take place from April 27-May 3 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Men’s and women’s cross country now will be conducted April 9 at Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“We feel good about resetting these dates after taking a good look at our fall championship events, and being able to find dates that fit for our membership and most of our host venues,” said Bill Popp, NAIA National Administrative Council president and athletic director at Reinhardt (Ga.). “This was a tough task and the group that has been working together both from the national office and NAC have really done an exceptional job. My hat is off to them for the hard work.”
The NAIA moved most of its fall sports championships in 2020 to spring 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemiic on July 28. Included in that was men’s and women’s soccer. The COP met three days later and moved football to the spring as well.
Decisions made on men’s and women’s soccer, and football, were not included in this announcement. Those decisions will take place at a later date.